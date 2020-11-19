Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How shopping activity have shown signs of slow recovery

Investec economist Lara Hodes talks to Business Day TV about the recovery in retail sales

19 November 2020 - 08:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/YAZAYO
Picture: 123RF/YAZAYO

Retail sales improved further in September, gaining 1.1% month on month as lockdown restrictions were eased.

Business Day TV spoke to Investec economist Lara Hodes about the data what lies ahead for the sector during the festive season.

Investec economist Lara Hodes talks to Business Day TV about the recovery in retail sales

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as markets await direction

US retail sales disappointed overnight, while the recent vaccine-fuelled rally has faded
Markets
1 day ago

SIFISO SKENJANA: New opportunities open up in transport sector and warehousing

E-commerce and Covid-19 lockdown has spurred rise in online retail sales and growth of deliveries
Opinion
1 day ago

Spar gets revenue boost as consumers go local due to Covid-19

The group says it benefited from changes in consumer behaviour, with customers opting for local stores to maximise safety
Companies
23 hours ago

WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Astral

Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks to Business Day TV about the challenges it has faced during lockdown
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA insurers could be liable for billions after ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Ninety One hit by tech stock trends
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vanadium just might be SA resources’ great hope
Companies / Energy
4.
Allan Gray finds equity valuations attractive
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Covid-19 demolishes WBHO construction firm’s ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.