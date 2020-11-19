News Leader
WATCH: How shopping activity have shown signs of slow recovery
Investec economist Lara Hodes talks to Business Day TV about the recovery in retail sales
19 November 2020 - 08:21
Retail sales improved further in September, gaining 1.1% month on month as lockdown restrictions were eased.
Business Day TV spoke to Investec economist Lara Hodes about the data what lies ahead for the sector during the festive season.
Investec economist Lara Hodes talks to Business Day TV about the recovery in retail sales
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.