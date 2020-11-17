News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Astral
Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks to Business Day TV about the challenges it has faced during lockdown
17 November 2020 - 09:25
Astral says its operations ran like clockwork during hard lockdown, but the group was unable to reap the full benefit of its essential work status as the closure of Quick Service Restaurants, higher costs and load-shedding worked against the poultry producer.
For more insight Business Day TV spoke to Astral CEO Chris Schutte.
Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks to Business Day TV about how lockdown regulations has worked against the poultry producer
