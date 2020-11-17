Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Astral

Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks to Business Day TV about the challenges it has faced during lockdown

17 November 2020 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Astral CEO Chris Schutte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Astral CEO Chris Schutte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Astral says its operations ran like clockwork during hard lockdown, but the group was unable to reap the full benefit of its essential work status as the closure of Quick Service Restaurants, higher costs and load-shedding worked against the poultry producer.

For more insight Business Day TV spoke to Astral CEO Chris Schutte.

Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks to Business Day TV about how lockdown regulations has worked against the poultry producer

