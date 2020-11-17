RFG to cut KZN pastry operations after Covid-19 hits pie sales

RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned meat and Bisto gravies, expects pressure on SA’s embattled consumers to mount in coming months, and is cutting costs by integrating its KwaZulu-Natal pie and bakery operations with those in Gauteng.

RFG, formerly known as Rhodes Food Group, expects economic conditions to continue to deteriorate as unemployment rises in SA, while it is still incurring Covid-19-related health and safety costs.

The pandemic had a mixed effect on RFG in its 2020 year, with lockdown-related sales restrictions and reduced store traffic, hitting hot pie sales even as it boosted demand for ready-meals and longer-life products.

The group’s pie and pastries business in KZN, formerly known as Ma Baker, will be closed at the end November. RFG acquired Ma Baker for R212m in 2016 and has facilities in Pinetown and Pietermaritzburg.

The Western Cape-based food producer said on Monday profit after tax increased by 0.3% to R216.1m in its year to end-September 27, with profits under pressure as the pandemic hit products, including fruit exports to China and fruit juice sales.

Canned fruit exports to China were affected by the pandemic, with RFG selling these in other markets at a lower rate of profitability. Fruit juice sales also fell, partly due to the closure of schools.

Canned fruit export volumes have shown an improving trend since July, increasing by 12.6% for the second half, compared to a decline of 11.5% in the first, RFG said. Constraints at the Cape Town port added additional pressure in the first three months of SA’s lockdown.

Group turnover rose 8.3% to R5.9bn, with sales across SA and Sub-Saharan Africa growing by 6.6%. International sales grew 15.5%, though the latter effect was largely due to a weaker rand.

CEO Bruce Henderson said the group still had a favourable outlook in its 2021 year though Covid-19 was expected to have its effects.

“Our broad range of product categories should continue to provide resilience in this environment, supported by the continuing recovery of the fruit juice and pie categories and the ongoing customer demand for canned and dry foods, and ready meals,” Henderson said.

Net debt fell 1.124 from 1.164

We will benefit from new consumers, benefit from increased market share

asset writedowns, four properties, two properties in pzm This is not a great time to be selling a property, we anticipate impairment of those, as well as

R20m - there could also be once off costs in terms of retrenching costs of almost the same we think that we should be able

potential savings of that amount in the year

Pies started recovering in late July -





in the final analysis glaringly obvious in a time of crisis where you do have inefficiencies in the sytem, we are expansive in nature

A couple of hundred - no specific numbers at this stage

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za