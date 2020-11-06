Richemont surges 11% as it forms joint venture with online retailer Farfetch

Johann Rupert’s Richemont, the luxury goods group that owns the Cartier brand, has announced a joint venture with online luxury retailer Farfetch and e-commerce giant Alibaba as it seeks to tap into China’s rapidly growing demand for luxury goods.

In morning trade on Friday, Richemont’s share had surged 11.38% to R121.68, putting it on track for its best day in more than nine years.

Alibaba and Richemont will invest a collective $1.1bn (R17.3bn) in Farfetch, which will launch its shopping channels on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms, which include Tmall Luxury Pavilion and Luxury Soho.

Farfetch, will be able to expand its reach to Alibaba’s 757-million consumers. China’s luxury market is rapidly growing, in spite of Covid-19 with Reuters reporting that consumers in that market are set to account for about half of all global spending on high-end brands in 2020. This is up from 37% last year, according to US consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

This was underscored by Richemont’s results for the six months to end-September, which showed group sales fell 26% to €5.48bn (R102bn) at actual exchange rates, even though sales in China surged 78% year on year. This meant that during the period China overtook the US as Richemont’s largest market.

“A strong presence in China and an acceleration in digital initiatives have partially mitigated the consequences of temporary store closures and a halt in tourism worldwide,” said Richemont chair Johann Rupert.

As part of the new joint venture, Alibaba and Richemont will invest $600m in private convertible notes issued by Farfetch.

Alibaba and Richemont will also invest $500m in Farfetch China, taking a combined 25% stake in a new joint venture that will include Farfetch’s marketplace operations in the China region

Alibaba and Richemont have an option to purchase a further combined 24% of Farfetch China after the third year of the joint venture’s formation.

Farfetch was formed in 2007 and began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world.

The Farfetch marketplace connects customers in more than 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, Richemont said.

Update: November 6 2020

This article has been updated with share price information.

With Reuters

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za