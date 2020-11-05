Companies / Retail & Consumer Dis-Chem plans acquisition streak SA’s second-largest pharmacy makes non-binding offer for a health insurance business it says will complement its low-cost private health-care focus BL PREMIUM

Dis-Chem has made a non-binding offer for a business offering health insurance as the second-largest pharmacy chain focuses on offering low-cost out-of-hospital medical care to millions of working South Africans.

Health insurance plans typically cost about R400-R500 a month and pay for primary care, which refers to doctors’ and nurses’ appointments and some low-cost chronic medication.