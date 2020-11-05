Dis-Chem plans acquisition streak
SA’s second-largest pharmacy makes non-binding offer for a health insurance business it says will complement its low-cost private health-care focus
05 November 2020 - 19:48
Dis-Chem has made a non-binding offer for a business offering health insurance as the second-largest pharmacy chain focuses on offering low-cost out-of-hospital medical care to millions of working South Africans.
Health insurance plans typically cost about R400-R500 a month and pay for primary care, which refers to doctors’ and nurses’ appointments and some low-cost chronic medication.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now