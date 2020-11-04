Companies / Retail & Consumer CAPITAL RAISE Healthier Mr Price puts R3.6bn rights issue on ice BL PREMIUM

Mr Price has temporarily called off a planned R3.6bn rights issue because it has not found potential acquisitions and its balance sheet has recovered from the store closures in April, it said on Wednesday.

The capital raise, which was announced in May, was given the go-ahead at its shareholder meeting in June but is not planned for the immediate future, the company said in a trading update that flagged lower half-year earnings.