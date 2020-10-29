Tiger Brands concludes sale of its processed meat business

Food producer Tiger Brands has concluded a sale of its value-added meat products business, which was temporarily closed following a listeriosis outbreak in 2018.

The company said on Thursday that the acquisition of the meat processing businesses at Germiston, Polokwane and Pretoria by Silver Blade Abattoir, a wholly owned subsidiary of Country Bird Holdings, has become unconditional.

In August, Tiger Brands said it had agreed to sell its processed meat factories and inventories, previously linked to the listeria outbreak, to chicken business Country Bird Holdings for about R311m.

In 2018 the world’s deadliest listeriosis outbreak left 216 people dead.

The effective date of the Country Bird Transaction will be November 1 2020, the group said.

At 10.44am, Tiger Brand’s share had lost 0.48% to R207.01.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za