Trellidor to buy UK franchisee as it eyes European expansion
The listed security company will spend up to R33m on deal
28 October 2020 - 19:47
Security company Trellidor has agreed to acquire its UK-based product distribution partner in a deal that will further boost its presence in Europe, it said on Wednesday.
Trellidor will pay £1.5m (R33.4m) for Really Secure Company UK (RSC), which has operated as its product franchisee for six years. The deal was done through its subsidiary Trellidor UK Investments.
