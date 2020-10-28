Companies / Retail & Consumer Trellidor to buy UK franchisee as it eyes European expansion The listed security company will spend up to R33m on deal BL PREMIUM

Security company Trellidor has agreed to acquire its UK-based product distribution partner in a deal that will further boost its presence in Europe, it said on Wednesday.

Trellidor will pay £1.5m (R33.4m) for Really Secure Company UK (RSC), which has operated as its product franchisee for six years. The deal was done through its subsidiary Trellidor UK Investments.