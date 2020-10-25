Retailers urged to tweak sales promotion culture to stay ahead of SA’s skilled bargain hunters
Data agency says there was a reduction in the number of promotions during lockdown
25 October 2020 - 17:03
SA consumers are skilled bargain hunters and up to a third of fast-moving consumer goods are sold on special offer, but this can lead to losses for retailers.
Nielsen, a global data agency, says promotional culture has changed during lockdown, with April and May reporting a reduction in the number of promotions locally and globally.
