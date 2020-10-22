Massmart appoints third Walmart executive
Sylvester John will head up the retailer’s e-commerce team as online sales have been scaled up during Covid-19
22 October 2020 - 13:12
Massmart, owner of Makro and Builders Warehouse, has appointed a Walmart executive, Sylvester John, to lead the e-commerce team.
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, bought Massmart in 2010.
