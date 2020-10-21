WATCH: How lockdown weighed on Pick n Pay

Lockdown trading restrictions weighed on Pick n Pay’s half-year performance.

The retailer’s headline earnings per share more than halved, and it has slashed its dividend by 56%.

However, there was a spike in online sales during the period, and the company is looking to broaden its offering with the planned purchase of delivery app Bottles.

Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay CFO Lerena Olivier for more on the numbers and the pending acquisition.