WATCH: How lockdown weighed on Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay CFO Lerena Olivier talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim performance

21 October 2020 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Pick n Pay at Rosebank in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Lockdown trading restrictions weighed on Pick n Pay’s half-year performance.

The retailer’s headline earnings per share more than halved, and it has slashed its dividend by 56%.

However, there was a spike in online sales during the period, and the company is looking to broaden its offering with the planned purchase of delivery app Bottles.

Business Day TV spoke to Pick n Pay CFO Lerena Olivier for more on the numbers and the pending acquisition.

Or listen to the full audio:

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.