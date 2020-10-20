Steinhoff hit with R13.5m in JSE fines for faulty financials

Embattled retail group Steinhoff, shares of which have lost some 99% of their value over the past five years, has received R13.5m in fines from the JSE, including for publishing false and misleading financial results.

In what was one of SA’s biggest accounting scandals, Steinhoff was forced to restate prior year results in May 2019, with the effects including that the profit of €1.4bn (R27bn) it reported for its 2016 year decreased to a loss of €237m.

Steinhoff uncovered a €6.5bn hole in its accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders, including former chair Christo Wiese.

The JSE announced on Tuesday that it has imposed the maximum R7.5m fine for incorrect, false and misleading statements. The bourse also imposed a R5m fine for failing to disclose the disposal of a business, and a R1m fine for the sale of operational rights related to its then Austrian subsidiary Kika-Leiner.

The JSE said this concludes the process in respect of Steinhoff as a juristic person. “The investigation into the conduct of individuals that presided at the company during the periods in question and who are bound by the listings requirements, is ongoing,” the statement read.

Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez said in a statement that the group is pleased that the process has been concluded.

“Steinhoff notes the JSE’s decision, which relates to the period pre-dating the discovery of accounting irregularities in December 2017,” Du Preez said.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Steinhoff’s share was down 1.16% to 86c.

Update: October 20 2020

This article has beenupdated with share price information.

