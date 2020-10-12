Woolworths banks on ex Marks & Spencer exec to rescue David Jones investment
Scott Fyfe has been CEO of Country Road Group for four years, having joined Woolworths after 20 years at UK retailer Marks & Spencer
12 October 2020 - 14:33
Woolworths has appointed Scott Fyfe, the current CEO of its Country Road Group and a former executive at UK-based Marks & Spencer, to replace Ian Moir as head of its troubled David Jones Australia.
Fyfe will start on October 26 at the ailing clothing retailer, which lost A$33m (R4bn) in the latest financial year-end and has had five CEOs in six years.
