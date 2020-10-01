Shoprite names Absa’s Wendy Lucas-Bull as new chair

Shoprite has named current Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull as its chair-designate, expected to replace Christo Wiese after the group’s AGM in November.

Lucas-Bull chairs Absa Group, Absa Bank and Absa Financial Services, and has extensive banking, executive and board experience, Shoprite said.

Lucas-Bull was formerly chair of Lafarge Industries and deputy chair of Aveng. She has also been on the boards of Barclays, Anglo American Platinum, Alexander Forbes, Eskom, Nedbank, Telkom and the Development Bank of SA, among others.

Wiese will remain on the board as a nonexecutive director following the AGM on November 16, but step down as chair.

“On behalf of the board, we welcome Wendy and wish her success in her role as an independent nonexecutive board member and chair-designate,” said Wiese.

“There is no doubt her expertise, experience and leadership will be of considerable benefit to both the board and the Shoprite group,” he said.

