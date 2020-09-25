Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG takes control of SA Jet stores

About 4,800 employees and 382 SA Jet stores have been transferred to TFG with effect from Friday

25 September 2020
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS


Foschini owner TFG says all the conditions for its acquisition of Jet SA stores have been met, with 382 SA Jet stores and about 4,800 employees transferred with effect from Friday.

The group announced in July it had made a R480m bid for commercially viable Jet stores, and had reached a sales agreement on August 14 with Edcon’s business rescue practitioners.

The Competition Tribunal had announced approval for the deal on Wednesday, with conditions including that Foschini may not retrench employees as a result of the merger for two years.

Foschini will also need to give preference to eligible Edcon employees should vacancies arise in the Jet business for a period of three years.

Conditions, such as approval from authorities, are still outstanding for the acquisition of Jet stores in Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, TFG said on Friday.

Edcon was placed in business rescue at the end of April after it could not pay suppliers after weak January sales and a loss of trade when stores were closed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Edcon has also reached an agreement with Retailability, the owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style stores, to sell parts of Edgars.

In morning trade TFG’s share was up 1.82% to R77.69, on track for its best performance in just more than two weeks

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

TFG gets tribunal approval to acquire Jet stores

The go ahead is subject to the clothing retailer not retrenching any Jet employees in the acquired stores in the next two years and prioritising ...
Companies
1 day ago

Competition Commission approves sale of parts of Edgars to Retailability

Retailability could buy as many as 131 Edgars stores, saving 5,200 jobs
Companies
2 weeks ago

Truworths’s frayed UK business worth repairing, says CEO

Michael Mark, who is retiring after nearly three decades at the SA retailer, says feedback from restructuring experts was positive
Companies
3 weeks ago

