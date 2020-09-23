Grand Parade slips into headline loss amid Covid-19 casino hit

Leisure and gaming company Grand Parade Investments (GPI) swung into a headline loss in its year to end-June, after the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered casinos and hit the restaurant industry.

The pandemic also derailed efforts to sell its 30% stake in gaming business Sun Slots, while it was forced to renegotiate the terms of its sale of its Burger King SA licence.

The group posted a headline loss of R61.7m, from profit of R38m previously, with the pandemic particularly affecting its gaming business and manufacturing interests.

Sun Slots and SunWest reported a year-on-year decline in headline earnings contribution of R24.4m and R35m, respectively, while the contribution from catering equipment manufacturer Mac Brothers fell R40.9m.

Casinos had been closed from April to June, while Mac Brothers was under pressure as very few new stores were built by established restaurant chains, the group said.

Grand Parade had an intrinsic net asset value of R1.92bn at the end of June, or an intrinsic net asset value (INAV) per share of R4.49.

The group said the approximately 55% discount of INAV to its share price presented a good opportunity to unlock value through a controlled sale of assets.

Grand Parade’s stake in Burger King, which it is in the process of selling, accounted for R488m of intrinsic net asset value. In July, the company announced new sales terms for the sales, based on an enterprise value for Burger King of R570m, from R670m when an agreement was announced in February.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Grand Parades share price was unchanged at R2.04, having fallen 42.54% in the year to date.

