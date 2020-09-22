UK insurance watchdog cracks down on industry’s loyalty penalties

London — Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed stopping insurers from charging existing car and home insurance customers more than new ones in the latest crackdown on an industry grappling with costly Covid-19 claims.

One week after the FCA successfully brought a test case against eight insurers over their denial of business-interruption claims, it said on Tuesday that customers who renewed home or motor insurance policies should pay no more than new clients using the same sales channel.

“The FCA estimates that its proposals will save consumers £3.7bn over 10 years,” said FCA interim CEO Christopher Woolard.

The regulator singled out “price walking”, or complex pricing practices that allow insurers to raise prices for consumers who renew their car and home insurance policies year after year.

The Association of British Insurers said insurers and brokers had begun tackling the problem, but Sheldon Mills, FCA interim executive director of strategy and competition, said they had not gone far enough.

“This is a radical change we are putting forward today,” he told a media briefing.

The FCA said it had identified 6-million policyholders paying high or very high margins in 2018, who could have saved £1.2bn collectively.

The proposals are being put out to public consultation until January, with final rules published next year.

The share prices of motor and home insurers Admiral, RSA and Direct Line fell 2%-5.6%.

Insurers were due by Tuesday to tell smaller business customers the implications of last week’s ruling that some of them were wrong to reject tens of thousands of claims from firms battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But some said they received only e-mails from their brokers, telling them their insurer was likely to send a “holding” letter saying it needed time to decide on next steps.

The FCA has told insurers to make interim payments wherever possible on policies for which the legal process is complete or the claim has been accepted in full or in part.

The regulator and some insurers are still considering whether to appeal the judgment, which the FCA said found in favour of policyholders on most key issues.

Lloyd’s of London syndicate Arch said on its website that there would probably be an appeal against the judgment. RSA said its position on outstanding claims would not change while appeals are being considered.

