Spar gets boost from Swiss business

Group sales rose 12.4% in the 48 weeks to August 28, while sales in Switzerland surged 31.1% in rand terms

18 September 2020 - 08:41 Karl Gernetzky
A Spar supermarket in Rossrüti, Switzerland. Picture: SUPPLIED
Retail group Spar said on Friday support from Swiss customers saw its turnover in that country jump amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a trading update for the 48 week period ending August 28 the group said its business in Switzerland had “exceptional” turnover growth of 11.4% in Swiss franc currency terms year on year, and 31.1% in rand terms. The group said Swiss consumers had supported local retailers during the pandemic.

Group sales during the period rose 12.4% to R112.04bn during the period, with turnover in Southern Africa rising 4.8%, under pressure from the prohibition on cigarette and liquor sales.

Spar’s Swiss business had contributed about 10% of group turnover in its year to end-September 2019, while Southern Africa contributed about three quarters.

Spar’s results for the year to end-September 2020 are expected on November 18.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Spar names Brett Botten as new group CEO

Botten is MD of Spar’s South Rand division, a position he has held since 2010
2 weeks ago

WATCH: The price hikes the Competition Commission has investigated

Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele talk to Business Day TV
5 months ago

Spar owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws

Eight shops of the same owner guilty of infringing labour laws, including non-payment of overtime
6 months ago

