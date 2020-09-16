News Leader
WATCH: Will the fitness industry recover from Covid-19?
RMB’s Debbie Law talks to Business Day TV about the effect of Covid-19 on the fitness sector
16 September 2020 - 09:36
Covid-19 has weighed on many businesses in the fitness sector.
Gyms have been allowed to operate again since the country moved to lockdown level 2, but can the sector recover?
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with RMB’s head of retail, Debbie Law.
