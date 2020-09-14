Companies / Retail & Consumer

Astral Foods warns of profit drop after Covid-19 disruption

The closure of many fast-food restaurants put pressure on Astral in its year to end-September, while it also faced increased safety costs

Poultry group Astral Foods has warned that profits will fall in its year to end-September, after Covid-19 shut down fast-food restaurants and put pressure on selling prices.

The group expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to drop by not more than 25% compared to the 1,674c it reported previously, with the group also facing increased safety costs during the pandemic.

Selling prices were under pressure from the closure of fast-food restaurants, which saw stock channelled into the quick-frozen market, the Astral’s trading update reads.

While down, the results seem good given the conditions in the sector, and Astral’s animal feeds business seemingly performed well, Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark said.

“What is clear is that the poultry sector remains under pressure,” said Clark. “The key input cost of maize has risen nearly 40% this year and the consumer environment post-Covid-19 makes recovery of such large cost increases near impossible,” he said.

Astral, however, had good cost controls, as well as good chicken genetics relative to some competitors, he said.

In afternoon trade the group’s share was down 0.42% to R140.82, having fallen by about a third so far in 2020.

Astral Foods in full operation despite top execs off with Covid-19

CEO Chris Schutte and chairman Theuns Eloff have both tested positive for the coronavirus
1 month ago

Astral takes stake in poultry peer Quantum

Astral has taken a 6.42% stake in Quantum, citing a need to ensure its independence amid a scramble for shares by third parties
2 months ago

Was Quantum a giveaway to Country Bird?

Shareholder activist Chris Logan says seller Zeder could have pushed for a higher price
2 months ago

Why everyone wants Quantum Foods

Was Quantum a giveaway to Country Bird?

Astral Foods braces for ‘unprecedented’ SA jobless rate

