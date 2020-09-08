Clicks gets interdict against EFF after shops were vandalised on Monday

Pharmacy group Clicks has secured an interdict preventing the EFF and its leaders from disrupting its stores and threatening staff and customers.

The order from Johannesburg high court judge Norman Manoim also prohibits the political party from inciting violence against Clicks and “the ordinary commercial operations of the applicant”.

The EFF attacked Clicks stores on Monday, in response to a hair advert that it maintains is racist.

Members of the party broke glass doors and also set fire to parts of a store in Alberton, Johannesburg.

Clicks evoked fury on social media by showing an advertisement on its website for TRESemmé hair products, with pictures that described the hair of a black model as “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, contrasting with white model's hair that was “fine and flat” and “normal”.

Julius Malema and EFF leaders used social media on Sunday evening to call for protests and violence against the stores.

Clicks made an urgent application to the court on Monday to stop the EFF protests, but this first application was unsuccessful.

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder has apologised for insensitive and offensive adverts, and staff involved have been suspended.

The EFF protested against, and vandalised, fashion retailer H&M stores in SA in 2018 after it aired an advert featuring a black child wearing a T-shirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle” which it deemed racist and offensive.

