Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks gets interdict against EFF after shops were vandalised on Monday

The EFF has been barred from intimidating Clicks employees and inciting violence at the pharmacy group’s stores

08 September 2020 - 12:28 Katharine Child
EFF members came out in numbers on Monday at the Mall of Africa to make sure the Clicks store remained closed after a ‘racist’ advert for hair products was featured on the retailer's website. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
EFF members came out in numbers on Monday at the Mall of Africa to make sure the Clicks store remained closed after a ‘racist’ advert for hair products was featured on the retailer's website. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

Pharmacy group Clicks has secured an interdict preventing the EFF and its leaders from disrupting its stores and threatening staff and customers.

The order from Johannesburg high court judge Norman Manoim also prohibits the political party from inciting violence against Clicks and “the ordinary commercial operations of the applicant”.

The EFF attacked Clicks stores on Monday, in response to a hair advert that it maintains is racist.

Members of the party broke glass doors and also set fire to parts of a store in Alberton, Johannesburg.

Clicks evoked fury on social media by showing an advertisement on its website for TRESemmé hair products, with pictures that described the hair of a black model as “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, contrasting with white model's hair that was “fine and flat” and “normal”.

Julius Malema and EFF leaders used social media on Sunday evening to call for protests and violence against the stores.

Clicks made an urgent application to the court on Monday to stop the EFF protests, but this first application was unsuccessful.

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder has apologised for insensitive and offensive adverts, and staff involved have been suspended.

The EFF protested against, and vandalised, fashion retailer H&M  stores in SA in 2018 after it aired an advert featuring a black child wearing a T-shirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle” which it deemed racist and offensive.

childk@businesslive.co.za

Seven Clicks stores damaged as EFF protests against inflammatory advert

EFF leader Julius Malema has asked security guards and police not to intervene against his supporters
National
21 hours ago

Clicks saga shows how companies must take greater care with their ads

Consumers are up in arms over the hair promotion and the company’s reputation is on the line
Opinion
23 hours ago

CARTOON: Black hair gaffe recharges EFF

Tuesday, September 8 2020
Opinion
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PSG tightens grip on Curro after R1.5bn rights ...
Companies
2.
Shoprite raises dividend as it reports record ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Competition Commission approves sale of parts of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Competition Commission gives nod to South32 deal
Companies / Mining
5.
Bell Equipment looks to end relationship with US ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Future ‘Clicks’ into place for retailer post-Covid

Companies / Retail & Consumer

BRUCE WHITFIELD: The EFF’s misplaced Clicks rage

Opinion

TOM EATON: Transparent and cynical, but the EFF owns the moment

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.