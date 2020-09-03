Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Libstar’s profit slipped

Libstar Andries CEO van Rensburg talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

03 September 2020 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Denny Mushrooms, which Libstar produces, seen on a supermarket shelf. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/SUNDAY TIMES
Denny Mushrooms, which Libstar produces, seen on a supermarket shelf. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/SUNDAY TIMES

Libstar has reported a 9.1% decline in interim headline earnings, partly due to increased costs related to Covid-19.

Business Day TV spoke to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg about the group’s performance.

