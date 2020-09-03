News Leader
WATCH: How Libstar’s profit slipped
Libstar Andries CEO van Rensburg talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
03 September 2020 - 09:30
Libstar has reported a 9.1% decline in interim headline earnings, partly due to increased costs related to Covid-19.
Business Day TV spoke to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg about the group’s performance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.