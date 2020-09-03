Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff Investment swings into loss amid legal claims

03 September 2020 - 09:14 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED

Steinhoff Investment Holdings, a subsidiary of Steinhoff International, has swung into a hefty first-half loss as it makes provision for possible legal settlements.

The company has made a R9.4bn provision for legal claims, which follows Steinhoff unveiling a settlement plan in July.

Steinhoff Investment’s operating profit from continuing operations, after other material expenses, swung into a R10.5bn loss in its six months to end-March, from profit of R4.1bn previously.

The group also saw a R4.8bn foreign-exchange loss as the rand weakened against the euro.

The group reported a headline loss per share of 23,716.3c, from headline earnings per share of 2,481.8c previously.

Steinhoff, whose shares have plunged more than 90% since it disclosed “accounting irregularities” in December 2017, uncovered a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders, including former chair Christo Wiese.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Steinhoff’s ‘Stalingrad’ playbook?

The Cape high court is this week hearing Steinhoff’s bid to consolidate all the cases against it into a ‘bumper’ trial. It may benefit the company— ...
Features
6 months ago

Steinhoff investors reject changes to management pay policy

Investors also object to the size of fees paid to advisers
Companies
3 days ago

Steinhoff International proves resilient in face of Covid-19

The cash position is better than expected but store closures have depressed revenue
Companies
5 days ago

Pepkor Holdings: Sound business model should ensure gains

Pepkor reported a relatively resilient set of numbers for the six months ended March
Companies
1 week ago

