Silver Lake may take $1bn stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail

US private equity group‘s investment will value India's leading retailer at about $57bn

03 September 2020 - 21:55 Uday Sampath
Mukesh Ambani. Picture: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE
Mukesh Ambani. Picture: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

Bengaluru — Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1bn in the retail arm of India's Reliance Retail, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The investment, which would value Reliance Retail at about $57bn, comes as the company is aiming to sell about 10% in new shares, the report added.

Silver Lake declined to comment on the report, while Reliance could not immediately be reached outside normal business hours.

Reliance, an oil-to-telecom conglomerate controlled by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is pitching its retail business as a formidable force in the world's second most populous country, expanding rapidly to attract potential investors.

The company has raised more than $20bn from global investors including Facebook by selling stakes in its Jio Platforms digital business and has said it aims to attract investors to Reliance Retail over the next few quarters.

In late August, Reliance said it would acquire the retail and logistics businesses of India's Future Group in a deal valued at $3.38bn, including debt.

Reuters 

