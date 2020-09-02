News Leader
WATCH: How Cashbuild rewarded shareholders despite Covid
Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results
02 September 2020 - 07:52
Lost revenue of R621m due to lockdown regulations has not deterred Cashbuild from declaring an annual dividend.
Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager for his take on why the company decided to return value to shareholders.
