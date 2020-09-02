Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Cashbuild rewarded shareholders despite Covid​

Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results

02 September 2020 - 07:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Lost revenue of R621m due to lockdown regulations has not deterred Cashbuild from declaring an annual dividend.

Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager for his take on why the company decided to return value to shareholders.

Cashbuild targets expansion despite Covid-19 hit

The company expects trading conditions to remain ‘extremely challenging’ due to the weakness of the national economy
Companies
1 day ago

JSE faces subdued Asian markets as load-shedding resumes

All eyes are on the ANC and the position of the president, as factionalism drives a divide in the party, says Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive ...
Markets
1 day ago

ANTHONY CLARK: Can Cashbuild get back to its glory days?

Conservative Cashbuild is buying The Building Co. Can it get back to its glory days?
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Cashbuild

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Cashbuild warns of profit plunge

Heps in the building retailer’s year to end-June could fall as much as 41%, partially due to accounting changes
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
4.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.