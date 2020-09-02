Massmart CEO Slape shows confidence in turnaround plan by buying R8m in shares
The strategy involved cost cutting and restructuring the company into two divisions
02 September 2020 - 18:51
In apparent confidence in his ability to turn around the fortunes of the ailing retailer, Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape, who was roped in by parent company Walmart about a year ago, has bought more than R8m of its shares.
Slape, who joined the general merchandise retailer in September 2019, has been driving its turnaround strategy. Officially unveiled in January, the strategy involved cost cutting and restructuring it into two divisions.
