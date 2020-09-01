Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: Why RCL Foods’ loss widened

RCL Foods CEO Miles Dally talks to Business Day TV about the difficult trading conditions the group faces

01 September 2020 - 11:17 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER

RCL Foods has reported an annual loss of R959m, reflecting the effect of Covid-19 and a R1.5bn impairment on its assets.

But the owner of Rainbow Chicken has given shareholders a reason to smile by declaring a final dividend.

Business Day TV talked to RCL Foods CEO Miles Dally for more detail.

RCL Food’s share leaps as it sticks with dividend and considers acquisitions

The group has cited an improved performance in its sugar business, and generally robust retail demand, in keeping its final dividend unchanged
Companies
1 day ago

JSE may benefit from upbeat Chinese data on Monday

Data reinforces hopes world’s second-largest economy is recovering from Covid-19 pandemic
Markets
1 day ago

RCL Foods warns of R1.5bn in writedowns as Covid-19 bites

The group is battling with a sharp drop in profits as the pandemic batters the food industry
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Food service industry cooks up restaurant relief plan

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how food service industry hopes to help restaurants in need
National
1 month ago

Local vegan firm set for global growth

Vegan lifestyles are also trendy due to documentaries on diet and disease such as Netflix's What the Health
Business
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
4.
Spur COO Mark Farrelly resigns after talks over ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
MTN SA names T-Systems CEO Dineo Molefe new CFO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.