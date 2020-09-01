News Leader
WATCH: Why RCL Foods’ loss widened
RCL Foods CEO Miles Dally talks to Business Day TV about the difficult trading conditions the group faces
01 September 2020 - 11:17
RCL Foods has reported an annual loss of R959m, reflecting the effect of Covid-19 and a R1.5bn impairment on its assets.
But the owner of Rainbow Chicken has given shareholders a reason to smile by declaring a final dividend.
Business Day TV talked to RCL Foods CEO Miles Dally for more detail.
