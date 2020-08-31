Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur COO Mark Farrelly resigns

The resignation comes about a month after Spur announced CEO Pierre van Tonder would retire at the end of December

Restaurant group Spur, which owns RocoMamas and John Dory’s, said on Monday that its COO, Mark Farrelly, would resign with effect from the end of August.

The news comes just more than a month after Spur announced that CEO Pierre van Tonder was set to retire at the end of December, after almost four decades with the restaurant group.

Farrelly has been with the group for 30 years and was appointed as an executive director in 1999, and COO in 2012.

Spur chair Mike Bosman said: “Mark plans to continue his career outside the listed company environment and focus on managing his restaurant and property interests, which include being the master franchisee for Spur International in New Zealand, where he owns the Spur restaurant in Auckland.”

Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark said there could be two reasons for the departure, including that he was passed over for the position of CEO.

Spur would have been trying to find a replacement CEO for Van Tonder and usually the COO is the “heir apparent”, he said, but Farrelly may also have resigned for personal reasons, such as a desire to emigrate.

“The COO would normally have been seen as the heir apparent  so I can’t put words into anyone’s mouth, because nobody knows,” said Clark. “One could just assume that his departure is perhaps tied into the fact that he was perhaps passed over for the top job,” he said.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Spur’s share was down 4.64% to R15.21, having fallen about 43% so far in 2020.

