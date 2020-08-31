RCL Food’s share leaps as it sticks with dividend and considers acquisitions
The group has cited an improved performance in its sugar business, and generally robust retail demand, in keeping its final dividend unchanged
31 August 2020 - 07:53
The share price of RCL Foods was on track for its best day since March on Monday, after the owner of Rainbow Chicken and Selati Sugar kept its dividend unchanged and said it was considering further acquisitions.
The supplier of Nando’s and Chicken Licken was hit by restaurant closures during its year to end-June, but overall the group’s performance was pleasing, said CEO Miles Dally, citing robust demand for pet food, rusks and peanut butter.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now