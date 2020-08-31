Companies / Retail & Consumer RCL Food’s share leaps as it sticks with dividend and considers acquisitions The group has cited an improved performance in its sugar business, and generally robust retail demand, in keeping its final dividend unchanged BL PREMIUM

The share price of RCL Foods was on track for its best day since March on Monday, after the owner of Rainbow Chicken and Selati Sugar kept its dividend unchanged and said it was considering further acquisitions.

The supplier of Nando’s and Chicken Licken was hit by restaurant closures during its year to end-June, but overall the group’s performance was pleasing, said CEO Miles Dally, citing robust demand for pet food, rusks and peanut butter.