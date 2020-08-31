Companies / Retail & Consumer HomeChoice unit FinChoice plans to offer business loans to its mostly female customers The financial services arm of HomeChoice is targeting small enterprises with no access to bank loans BL PREMIUM

FinChoice, the financial services arm of JSE-listed HomeChoice, is hoping to offer small business loans through its mobile website to its mainly female customers who may not qualify for bank loans.

HomeChoice sells bedding, linen and homeware through sales agents and social media, mostly on credit — and online — to female customers with an average income of R10,000.