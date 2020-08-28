Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Covid-19 will affect Massmart’s turnaround

Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

28 August 2020 - 07:33 Business Day TV
Mitchell Slape CEO of Massmart speaks during a media briefing at Bompass Hotel in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mitchell Slape CEO of Massmart speaks during a media briefing at Bompass Hotel in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Turning Massmart around during the current economic climate is proving to be difficult.

The retailer’s half-year loss grew from R832m to R1.2bn as it suffered a double-digit slump in sales and its costs increased due to store closures.

Business Day TV spoke to Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape to discuss the numbers.

