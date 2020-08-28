News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 will affect Massmart’s turnaround
Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
28 August 2020 - 07:33
Turning Massmart around during the current economic climate is proving to be difficult.
The retailer’s half-year loss grew from R832m to R1.2bn as it suffered a double-digit slump in sales and its costs increased due to store closures.
Business Day TV spoke to Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape to discuss the numbers.
