Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart’s loss widens after Covid-19 hit

27 August 2020 - 08:11 karl gernetzky
Game is a subsidiary of Massmart. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Game is a subsidiary of Massmart. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Massmart, the owner of Makro and Game, has reported an almost double-digit fall in half-year sales as the Covid-19 pandemic further weighed on a group already trying to turn around some of its struggling stores.

The group reported a net loss of R1.17bn in its half-year to June 28, from a loss of R832m previously, with sales falling 9.7% to R39.6bn.

Massmart has 420 retail and wholesale stores in 13 sub-Saharan countries.

The group closed 23 DionWired stores during the period, and restructuring costs associated mainly with this, and other store closures and potential store closures, resulted in additional costs of R47.4m.

The group expects further pressure on SA’s consumers, but said it had made progress in its turnaround plan and managed to contain operating expenses, which rose 1.9%.

“We expect the uncertain operating environment and negatively impacted economy related to the Covid-19 pandemic to persist,” the group said. “While trade in all our categories is currently permitted, future Covid-19-related trading restrictions remain uncertain.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Game proposes job cuts as it plans new-look stores

The retailer wants to boost customer service staff and slash administrative personnel
Companies
1 month ago

Is time up for malls?

The looming demise of Intu Properties, one of the UK’s largest mall operators and developers, raises renewed questions about the future of ...
Features
1 month ago

Owner of Game and Makro gets R4bn loan from US parent

Backing from Walmart gives Massmart a serious advantage, an analyst says, after ban on the sale of alcohol costs it R2.3bn in revenue
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Nedbank counts on better second half
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Swiss trader IMR makes its mark in SA iron ore ...
Companies / Mining
3.
DRDGold expects almost sevenfold profit rise as ...
Companies / Mining
4.
As Cell C retrenches, does the ‘new normal’ have ...
Companies
5.
UK bookmaker Betfred offers up to R925m for ...
Companies

Related Articles

No quick fix for Massmart, despite online shift

Companies

Virus-hit Massmart to seek rental relief and review supply chain

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart to close 23 DionWired stores on Thursday

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.