WATCH: Why Italtile is eyeing turnaround as lockdown eases​

Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results

26 August 2020 - 07:27 Business Day TV
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED

The hard lockdown hit Italtile’s revenue in April but the bathroom-ware group has reported double-digit sales in the June-August period and expects even better growth in future.

Business Day TV spoke to Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter for his take on the current climate and its effect on the group.

