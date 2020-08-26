News Leader
WATCH: Why Italtile is eyeing turnaround as lockdown eases
Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results
26 August 2020 - 07:27
The hard lockdown hit Italtile’s revenue in April but the bathroom-ware group has reported double-digit sales in the June-August period and expects even better growth in future.
Business Day TV spoke to Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter for his take on the current climate and its effect on the group.
