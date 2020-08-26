Stadio reports double-digit student growth

Private higher education group Stadio has reported strong growth in online students during the Covid-19 pandemic, with numbers growing by double digits in the year to end-June.

First semester student enrolments grew by 10% to 31,053 students, with distance-learning students rising by 12%, the group said.

The group swung in a R78m loss, from profit of R52m previously, partially due to writedowns of existing brands as it shifts to a single brand under the name of Stadio. This resulted in R60m in writedowns of the value of some of the trademarks of transferred schools, such as Prestige Academy.

There was also a fair-value adjustment of R74m related to the group’s acquisition of CA Connect — where student enrolments have exceeded initial expectations.

Stadio said it was confident in its outlook, with the Covid-19 pandemic shifting the relative attractiveness of distance learning, and it was considering further opportunities for growth.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Stadio’s share was up 2.88% to R1.43, having fallen 28.5% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za