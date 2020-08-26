Companies / Retail & Consumer

Stadio reports double-digit student growth

The group swung into a loss as a result of writedowns in the year to end-June, when distance learning student numbers rose by 12%

26 August 2020 - 10:39 karl gernetzky
Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Private higher education group Stadio has reported strong growth in online students during the Covid-19 pandemic, with numbers growing by double digits in the year to end-June.

First semester student enrolments grew by 10% to 31,053 students, with distance-learning students rising by 12%, the group said.

The group swung in a R78m loss, from profit of R52m previously, partially due to writedowns of existing brands as it shifts to a single brand under the name of Stadio. This resulted in R60m in writedowns of the value of some of the trademarks of transferred schools, such as Prestige Academy.

There was also a fair-value adjustment of R74m related to the group’s acquisition of CA Connect — where student enrolments have exceeded initial expectations.

Stadio said it was confident in its outlook, with the Covid-19 pandemic shifting the relative attractiveness of distance learning, and it was considering further opportunities for growth.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Stadio’s share was up 2.88% to R1.43, having fallen 28.5% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Stadio upbeat as student numbers swell

The private higher education group says enrolments so far in 2020 have outperformed expectations
Companies
1 month ago

Will PSG buy out Stadio and Zeder?

There are compelling reasons for the company to consider the cases of Stadio and Zeder
Companies
2 months ago

Investment companies: Missing keys to the lock

For investment firms, realising the worth of their assets is tricky, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
2 months ago

