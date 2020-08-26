Companies / Retail & Consumer Demand rebound boosts Bidcorp shares to record one-day rise Food supplier is experiencing a recovery after Covid-19 hit, but is holding off on a final dividend and acquisitions BL PREMIUM

Shares in Bidcorp booked their biggest one-day gain on record after the global supplier of food to restaurants, pubs and hotels said it is experiencing a rebound in demand and market share growth after digging in its heels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group limited job cuts and preserved infrastructure during a turbulent period that caused the exit of some smaller competitors, said CEO Bernard Berson.