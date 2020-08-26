Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bidcorp holds on to dividend as Covid-19 hits profits

The group says it has seen a recovery after a hit from Covid-19, but is holding off on a final dividend and acquisitions for now

26 August 2020 - 08:20 karl gernetzky

Bidcorp, the global food services company spun off from Bidvest in 2016, has held on to its final dividend after Covid-19 battered the food industry and hit profits.

The group reported profits fell more than two thirds to R1.23bn in the year to end-June, hit by falling volumes and a R793.8m writedown of its Spanish operations.

Bidcorp’s decision not to declare a final dividend brings its total dividend for the year to 330c, down 48% from the year-earlier period.

The group said it was not considering acquisitions at present due to an uncertain environment, though it remained confident that a trend towards eating-out-of-home would continue.

Overall activity levels have returned to 85%-90% of pre-Covid-19 levels, with several businesses now achieving growth higher than the comparative period a year ago, the group said.

There are, however, a few markets — the UK and some emerging markets — that are lagging behind, it said.

“Our businesses are preparing to ride out the next phase of the economic recovery, mindful that activity levels will fluctuate as further waves of the Covid-19 pandemic arise,” the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

