RCL Foods warns of R1.5bn in writedowns as Covid-19 bites

The group is battling with a sharp drop in profits as the pandemic batters the food industry

21 August 2020 - 12:57 karl gernetzky
RCL owns chicken producer Rainbow. Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO

RCL Foods, which owns Rainbow Chickens and Selati sugar, has warned of a drop in profits and R1.5bn in writedowns of its businesses due an economic hit from Covid-19.

The group expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) in its year to end-June to fall as much as 70.4% from the prior period’s 37.9c.

HEPS strips out one-off items, including impairments, to give a better indication of underlying performance.

RCL expects its loss per share to widen to between 101.8c and 104.3c, from 12.7c previously.

The group said that, excluding the effect of the pandemic, it would have “delivered a meaningful growth over the corresponding period”.

“Importantly, RCL Foods finished the current period in a strong cash position with healthy underlying cash generation,” the statement read.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, RCL’s share was down 3.8% to R8.85, giving the group a market capitalisation of R8.3bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Investment companies: Missing keys to the lock

For investment firms, realising the worth of their assets is tricky, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
1 month ago

Markets: Picking through the rubble

For every seller there’s a buyer, right? Well, they’ve been scarce. But here are a few options for once the panic fades
Money & Investing
5 months ago

SA’s poultry tariff plan expected to help RCL

The Rainbow owner is one of the companies affected by imports from the US and Brazil
Companies
5 months ago

EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Brands tests the market for buyers for Enterprise

Tiger Brands may be looking to sell the processed meat plants implicated in the 2018 listeriosis outbreak
News & Fox
9 months ago

