Dis-Chem withdraws appeal against fine for overcharging on masks

The pharmacy group will pay R1.2m although the commission had asked that it be fined 10% of annual turnover, which would have amounted to more than R2bn

21 August 2020 - 12:26 Katharine Child
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Dis-Chem has withdrawn its appeal at the Competition Appeal Court after being found guilty of excessive mask pricing. The Competition Commission said on Friday it welcomed the withdrawal.

Dis-Chem will pay a R1.2m fine although the commission had asked that it be fined 10% of annual turnover, which would have amounted to more than R2bn.

“I am pleased that Dis-Chem has made this decision,” said Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

“The price increases that occurred during the state of national disaster were regrettable. We believe that the Tribunal made a right call by condemning the conduct.” Bonakele said.

He said charging high prices in the pandemic “deprives consumers, particularly poor consumers, of access to essential goods that are necessary”. 

In late February and early March, before there was a case of coronavirus in the country, Dis-Chem increased its prices from R43.47 for 50 masks to R156.95, which was a 261% increase. Other mask packs increased by 43%, with no input in its cost price.

Dis-Chem lawyer's argued during the hearing that it had priced the masks more highly as it anticipated future higher prices from suppliers due to global mask shortages, and that it had chosen a lower price than competitor Clicks.

The Competition Act, under which they were found guilty, requires the firm to be found to be a dominant market player — one that can set prices independent of competitors — which Dis-Chem lawyers said had not been proven.

The tribunal has lost all its previous cases of excessive prices at the competition appeal court, so competition lawyers believed that Dis-Chem had a good chance of winning the case on appeal.

In early afternoon trade on Friday, Dis-Chem’s share was up 1.43% to R17.70, having fallen about a third so far in 2020.

childk@businesslive.co.za

