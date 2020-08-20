Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart warns loss could worsen as much as 44% due to Covid-19

Total sales from SA stores for the 26-week period to June 28 decreased by 10.6%

20 August 2020 - 13:28 karl gernetzky
Game is a subsidiary of Massmart. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Retail group Massmart, the owner of Game and Makro, has warned its first-half loss has widened as much as 44% following trading disruptions due to Covid-19.

The group expects a net loss of between R1.12bn and R1.20bn in the six months to June 28, from a loss of R836.1m previously, saying in a trading update that it believes that its loss would have narrowed without the effects of the pandemic.

For the 26-week period to June 28, Massmart’s total sales amounted to R39.6bn, a 9.7% decline from the same period in 2019. SA store sales fell 10.6%.

The group said it was also affected by writedowns and retrenchment costs during the period, but that its cost-control efforts are yielding results. A possible sale of Masscash stores is under review, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Massmart’s share was up 0.19% to R20.98, having fallen 59.12% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Game proposes job cuts as it plans new-look stores

The retailer wants to boost customer service staff and slash administrative personnel
Companies
1 month ago

Massmart looks to cut 1,800 jobs at Game stores

Restructuring of the group will reorganise its four divisions into two
Companies
1 month ago

Owner of Game and Makro gets R4bn loan from US parent

Backing from Walmart gives Massmart a serious advantage, an analyst says, after ban on the sale of alcohol costs it R2.3bn in revenue
Companies
2 months ago

