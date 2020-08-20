Massmart warns loss could worsen as much as 44% due to Covid-19

Retail group Massmart, the owner of Game and Makro, has warned its first-half loss has widened as much as 44% following trading disruptions due to Covid-19.

The group expects a net loss of between R1.12bn and R1.20bn in the six months to June 28, from a loss of R836.1m previously, saying in a trading update that it believes that its loss would have narrowed without the effects of the pandemic.

For the 26-week period to June 28, Massmart’s total sales amounted to R39.6bn, a 9.7% decline from the same period in 2019. SA store sales fell 10.6%.

The group said it was also affected by writedowns and retrenchment costs during the period, but that its cost-control efforts are yielding results. A possible sale of Masscash stores is under review, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Massmart’s share was up 0.19% to R20.98, having fallen 59.12% so far in 2020.

