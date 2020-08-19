Companies / Retail & Consumer

Truworths writes down UK-based Office by R2.8bn

The clothing retailer bought the British retailer in 2015 for about R5.5bn including debt

19 August 2020 - 13:40 Katharine Child
Truworths store in Illovo, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Truworths store in Illovo, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Truworths has written down its investment in its UK shoe chain Office by about R2.8bn as it grapples with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SA clothing retailer bought the British retailer for R5.5bn in 2015, but low consumer confidence due to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has slowed trading in its UK, Ireland and Germany stores.

The group said in a trading update on Wednesday that “the Covid-19 pandemic has materially affected the group’s Truworths business in SA and its Office business in the UK”.

Its impairment of £118m (R2.5bn) of the Office brand value is essentially an admission it overpaid for Office and will not see the earnings it initially expected. It also impaired the value of lease-related assets by £13m.

Truworths expects to report a loss per share of between R1.27 and R1.42 in its year ending June 28, an up to 198% decline from the prior year’s earnings per share of R1.45.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be in a range of R3.88 to R4.17, a fall of up to 33% from the prior year’s R5.80. 

HEPS is a widely used profit measure in SA, which strips out certain one-off items , such as impairments, to give an indication of the underlying profitability of a business.

In a previous update, Truworths had warned of job cuts, rental negotiations and a requirement for more funding to secure the “long-term viability” of Office. The group said in July that Office’s retail sales had fallen more than a third in its second half, and were down relative to the prior year before the UK entered a coronavirus lockdown.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Truworths’ share price was up 6.35% to R32.18, having fallen about 35% so far in 2020.

childk@businesslive.co.za

Truworths, like others, rues its foray abroad

And Vodacom tries the softly-softly approach to bringing mobile money back to SA
Companies
4 weeks ago

Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell landlords

Take-it-or-leave-it offer as tenants demand sharing of the economic pain of the lockdown
Companies
4 months ago

Sales at Truworths Africa outperform its UK business

Sales at Truworths Africa rose 3% in the 18-weeks to November 4, while UK sales were flat
Companies
9 months ago

Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in Australia worsens

Retailer expects pandemic to continue hitting its business as Country Road sales plunge
Companies
2 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay’s purple patch may be ending as Shoprite rises

It is disappointing to learn Richard Brasher's contract as Pick n Pay CEO has been extended only until 2022
Opinion
23 hours ago

Woolworths expects 70% fall in earnings on effect of Covid-19

Annual earnings will also be hit by a change in accounting standards
Companies
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Baroka may bid for mothballed Amplats mine
Companies / Mining
4.
MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Western Cape property owners say resilience ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Woolworths sells first Australian property in its bid to reduce debt

Companies / Property

One-fifth of Truworths customers are unable to pay

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mad or brave? Mr Price goes all in on frail SA

Money & Investing

ROB ROSE: Who dares seize Edgars?

Opinion / Editor's Note

SHANE WATKINS: Strategic positioning of apparel retailers in SA

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.