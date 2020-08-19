Truworths writes down UK-based Office by R2.8bn

Truworths has written down its investment in its UK shoe chain Office by about R2.8bn as it grapples with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SA clothing retailer bought the British retailer for R5.5bn in 2015, but low consumer confidence due to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has slowed trading in its UK, Ireland and Germany stores.

The group said in a trading update on Wednesday that “the Covid-19 pandemic has materially affected the group’s Truworths business in SA and its Office business in the UK”.

Its impairment of £118m (R2.5bn) of the Office brand value is essentially an admission it overpaid for Office and will not see the earnings it initially expected. It also impaired the value of lease-related assets by £13m.

Truworths expects to report a loss per share of between R1.27 and R1.42 in its year ending June 28, an up to 198% decline from the prior year’s earnings per share of R1.45.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be in a range of R3.88 to R4.17, a fall of up to 33% from the prior year’s R5.80.

HEPS is a widely used profit measure in SA, which strips out certain one-off items , such as impairments, to give an indication of the underlying profitability of a business.

In a previous update, Truworths had warned of job cuts, rental negotiations and a requirement for more funding to secure the “long-term viability” of Office. The group said in July that Office’s retail sales had fallen more than a third in its second half, and were down relative to the prior year before the UK entered a coronavirus lockdown.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Truworths’ share price was up 6.35% to R32.18, having fallen about 35% so far in 2020.

childk@businesslive.co.za