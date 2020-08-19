Companies / Retail & Consumer Listeriosis class action lawyers want court to force disclosure from Tiger Brands Richard Spoor Attorneys says the information on food safety was required by the end of May BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands is facing another legal challenge in the listeriosis class action lawsuit as its opponents haul the consumer goods company to court to force it to provide more information about its food safety processes.

The company’s Polokwane factory, which produces Enterprise polony, was identified by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases as the source of the world’s largest listeriosis outbreak, which killed 216 people in 2018.