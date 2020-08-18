Companies / Retail & Consumer COMPANY COMMENT Covid-19’s effects very telling on Libstar BL PREMIUM

If you wanted a lens to view how the lockdown affected businesses, consumer goods company Libstar’s results give a good summary of the effects.

The trading update by the owner of Denny mushrooms and Lancewood cheese shows how businesses have been battered from all sides from Cape Town port delays, restaurant closures, reduced demand and Covid-19 expenses.