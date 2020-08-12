Future ‘Clicks’ into place for retailer post-Covid

Clicks says it is well-placed to benefit from consumers’ desire to shop at small centres with fewer people.

About 70% of Clicks’s 700 stores are in small neighbourhood centres, many within a 5km radius of consumers. It plans to expand to reach 900 stores in a few years.

The retailer said it had fewer customers at large shopping malls and “experienced a decline in the frequency of customer visits during the lockdown, while the average basket value has increased over this time”.

The decline in the number of people at “super-regional and regional malls across the country has impacted sales in destination stores”.

The cosmetics and medicine retailer recorded a 10.2% increase in sales year on year for 23 weeks between March and August 9, even as stores Musica and The Body Shop and accessory brand Claires were closed in April due to lockdown.

For the 49 weeks to August 9, its group turnover increased by 10.0% to R32.3bn.

Breaking ranks with most food and drug retailers, Clicks announced it will pay a final dividend at year-end. Most companies have held on to cash to shore up their balance sheets to cope with the coronavirus pandemic expenses and reduced consumer demand.