HCI reaches R400m settlement with lottery operator Ithuba

Hosken Consolidated Investments had gone to court seeking to claim management fees it says it was owed by Ithuba

07 August 2020 - 08:41 karl gernetzky
Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYD

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) and lottery operator Ithuba have called off their court battles after reaching a R400m settlement.

HCI said the settlement was to the “mutual satisfaction” and that all agreements between the two have been cancelled, and all litigation called off.

In July, after a five-year legal battle, HCI was awarded the right to examine Ithuba’s financial statements.

The investment group had taken legal action against Ithuba, saying that it was owed management fees by the lottery operator.

HCI had made an urgent court application seeking access to Ithuba’s financial statements, which was dismissed in November.

The matter was taken for arbitration where it was decided that  HCI should have oversight rights as these were agreed to when it gave Ithuba R325m.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

HCI to hear on 'overpaying' lotto case

Ithuba funder asks court to limit outflow of cash
9 months ago

HCI takes Ithuba to court over R8bn national lottery licence

Hosken Consolidated Investments, led by former trade unionist Johnny Copelyn, says Ithuba has breached a funding agreement and should no longer be ...
9 months ago

HCI loses bid to interdict lottery operator in court

Ithuba says Hosken Consolidated Investments will not be able to 'bully it' after its case was dismissed the case with costs
9 months ago

