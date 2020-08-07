Curro warns profit may fall about a quarter amid tax effect

Private school group Curro warned on Friday profits may fall more than a quarter in its half-year to end-June, partially due to the result of a tax effect in the prior period.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to fall between 18% and 28% from the prior period’s 50c, the group said in a trading update. In the prior comparative period, the group had reversed a deferred tax liability of R53m.

The group had reported headline earnings of R206m in the prior half-year. Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out certain one-off items to give a better indication of underlying performance.

