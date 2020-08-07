Companies / Retail & Consumer

Curro warns profit may fall about a quarter amid tax effect

The group reversed a deferred tax liability of R53m in the prior comparative period

07 August 2020 - 08:08 karl gernetzky
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Kameeldrift North of Pretoria. File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD
Private school group Curro warned on Friday profits may fall more than a quarter in its half-year to end-June, partially due to the result of a tax effect in the prior period.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to fall between 18% and 28% from the prior period’s 50c, the group said in a trading update. In the prior comparative period, the group had reversed a deferred tax liability of R53m.

The group had reported headline earnings of R206m in the prior half-year. Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out certain one-off items to give a better indication of underlying performance.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Curro shareholders approve R1.5bn rights offer

Shareholders voted 99.8% in favour of a proposed rights offer as the group considers new acquisitions and seeks to weather Covid-19
Companies
2 weeks ago

Stadio upbeat as student numbers swell

The private higher education group says enrolments so far in 2020 have outperformed expectations
Companies
1 month ago

Rights offer will help fund acquisitions, says Curro

Potential opportunities have emerged in the current climate, says private schools group
Companies
1 month ago

