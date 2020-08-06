Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: What is the true state of the automotive industry?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the automotive industry and the challenges it faces

06 August 2020 - 14:35 Business Day TV
The automotive value chain was already under pressure before the Covid-19 pandemic; in a study by Deloitte (The economic impact of Covid-19 on the auto value chain, June 2020), 66% of respondents recorded a decline in earnings prior to the pandemic.

Most dealers and dealer groups have moved their focus from profit to liquidity and this was backed up by the release of the vehicle sales numbers this week.

Michael Avery talks to Mike Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA; Mark Dommisse, national chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, and shareholder and MD of the North Motor Group; Faisal Mkhize, managing executive of Absa vehicle and asset finance; and Leo Kok, CEO of Panthera Media, about what challenges the industry is facing.

New-vehicle sales ‘reach a plateau for the year’

The latest figures provide a picture of what could be expected for the remainder of 2020, says Naamsa CEO
Economy
2 days ago

Apocalypse just now: Can SA’s economy still be saved?

The national mood has seldom been gloomier. A recovery plan, led by government and backed by business, is the last throw of the dice. But with ...
Features
10 hours ago

Over-regulation stifles SA’s automotive sector, RMI chief says

SA’s industry might have to lay off up to 30% of its workforce because of the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a Naamsa survey
National
6 days ago

Jaguar Land Rover names former Renault boss Thierry Bolloré as CEO

In Africa, Marcia Mayaba and Mike Whitfield move up the ladder of motoring industry bodies
Life
1 week ago

Nissan warns of record $4.5bn operating loss in 2020

Pandemic's hit on demand has taken a heavy toll on the car industry, with Nissan reporting a second straight quarterly loss
Companies
1 week ago

