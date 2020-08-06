Q&A with Game MD Andrew Stein
The Game store of the future will be launched in Mall of Africa this month to showcase the retailer’s potential, says MD Andrew Stein
06 August 2020 - 16:36
“Game has lost its way,” admitted the CEO of Massmart, Texan Mitchell Slape, in his first media interview after being appointed head of Walmart-owned Massmart in September.
In January Game MD Andrew Stein unveiled a turnaround plan for the retailer and admitted that the mass discounter lacked a “customer value proposition”, meaning that there is little reason to shop at Game. He said stores had long queues and popular products were frequently out of stock. There was a poor product assortment and a need to improve customer service.
