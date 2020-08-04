Companies / Retail & Consumer Cashbuild to almost double revenue after agreeing to buy Pepkor’s Building BL PREMIUM

In a vote of confidence for SA’s embattled building sector, Cashbuild has agreed to buy Pepkor’s The Building Company (TBC) for almost R1.1bn — a move it says will improve its retail presence in SA’s coastal regions.

The acquisition would almost double Southern Africa’s largest building retailer’s revenue, with CEO Werner de Jager saying the acquisition would also give Cashbuild additional access to SA middle-to-high income consumers.