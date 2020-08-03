Shoprite share on track to hit four-month high over sales

The share of Shoprite, the owner of Checkers and Usave stores, was on track for its best day in more than four months on Monday, after saying it would exit Nigeria where it opened stores in 2005.

In a trading update, the food retailer said group sales rose 6.4% to about R156.9bn in the 52 weeks to June 28, with SA customer visits declining 7.4%, but average basket spend increased 18.4%.

In 2019, Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the group would not remain in Nigeria at any cost.

Shoprite said on Monday it had been approached by various investors and had decided to initiate a formal process to consider the potential sale “of all, or a majority stake” of its Nigerian supermarkets.

The group expects to have sold the business when it releases formal full-year results in September.

It will join a list of SA companies, including Woolworths, Mr Price and Tiger Brands, that have eventually pulled out of Nigeria as they struggled with huge currency devaluations, a weakening oil price and challenges earning in local currency but paying suppliers in dollars.

Shoprite also faced lower consumer demand in Nigeria in 2109 as locals boycotted SA brands to protest against xenophobic violence in SA.

Shoprite has been trading in Africa since 1990 and currently operates in 14 markets outside SA, including Botswana, Madagascar, Mozambique and Angola.

In 2013 it wanted to expand to 44 Shoprite stores in Nigeria, but halted expansion as it faced multiple challenges in the African country.

In 2018, Engelbrecht, who inherited the Nigerian business from former CEO Whitey Basson told Business Times: “We are not disinvesting from Nigeria. If you disinvest from the biggest economy on the continent, that would be a sign that we don’t believe in Africa.”

But analysts say doing business in Africa is different to SA. Sasfin’s Alec Abraham said it was especially “significant and poignant that the doyens of African expansion, such as Shoprite, are stepping back after decades of investment in the region”.

“In my view, Africa may have presented a large revenue opportunity, but not necessarily a massive profit opportunity, given the complexity of doing business in the region and often dollar-based expenses mismatched to local currency earnings,” Abraham said.

He said many SA operators that remain active in Africa are right-sizing their exposure and capital allocation in Africa to match reality-based versus their initial high expectations.

Mr Price will close its last store in Nigeria in 2020.

Shoprite’s losses come nowhere close to Tiger Brands failed Nigerian venture.

Tiger Brands’ 65.7% stake in Nigerian Dangote Flour Mills cost R1.6bn in 2012; it sold it back to Dangote for $1 in 2015, saying its total loss or writedown was R2.7bn.

Back in SA, Shoprite has continued to gain market share, saying in a trading update that figures, which are available only up to end-May, reflect consecutive monthly market share gains for the past 15 months.

Sales also increased in all its stores in March in the two weeks before lockdown.

But it said growth was higher in Checkers Fresh X high-end stores, saying that the significant growth reported by its repositioned mid-to-upper-end Checkers (including Checkers Hyper) business was “noteworthy”.

In late afternoon trade Shoprite’s share surged more than 11% to R116.23, putting it on track for its best one-day gain since March. The group’s share has fallen 9.86% in the year to date.

Shoprite, which has a market capitalisation of R61.8bn, said it is writing down its businesses by R1.3bn due to a deteriorating outlook. This largely affected operations outside SA, and its furniture business.

The group’s furniture segment, representing 3.5% of group sales, reported a decline in sales of 11.9% for the year.

Adjusted basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise as much as 25.7%, Shoprite said. This figure is adjusted to exclude the after-tax effect of exchange rate gains or losses and the effect of hyperinflation. It also includes one-off Covid-19 costs.

• Update: August 3 2020

This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za