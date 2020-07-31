Companies / Retail & Consumer

BAT says R550m in profits go up in smoke a month due to SA tobacco ban

The tobacco giant says it expects a positive outcome for its challenge to the ban, which is scheduled for August

31 July 2020 - 08:58 karl gernetzky
British American Tobacco. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR
Tobacco firm British American Tobacco (BAT), the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike, said on Thursday SA’s cigarette ban was costing it about £25m (R550m) in foregone profits a month.

The tobacco giant said it expects a positive outcome from a court challenge to the ban in SA, now scheduled for August, while it has also seen pressure in other emerging markets amid Covid-19 related factory closures.

Volumes fell overall in the group’s half-year to end-June, but held up in major developed markets, such as Japan, the US and Europe, the group said on Friday. BAT said it had gained market share in developed markets, which it said could be attributed to its pricing mix and diverse product portfolio.

Adjusted revenue in its half year to end-June rose 1.1% to £12.27bn, while adjusted profit from operations rose 3.1% to £5.37bn.

The group adjusted for some items that temporarily distort revenue, such as those related to third-party contract manufacturing arrangements, which temporarily inflate revenue and the cost of sales without an effect on profits.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

How Zim smugglers are getting rich from SA’s cigarette ban

The ban on tobacco sales in SA is working out well for cigarette smugglers in Zimbabwe. A box of 50 cartons can net a profit of R4,000 in Musina — ...
Features
2 days ago

Tobacco lobby looks to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge ban

Fair Trade and Independent Tobacco Association says it will now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal on the ban as a ‘matter of national importance’
National
4 days ago

More bad news for smokers as Fita’s bid to appeal is dismissed

Fita says it will now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for the right to challenge the high court’s decision
National
6 days ago

